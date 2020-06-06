Did Supreme Court judgment provide for night takeover?

SO, armed soldiers and the police went and took over opposition MDC Alliance headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House at midnight in what Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T has initially said was going to be a smooth handover and takeover process.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

Where in the Supreme Court ruling does it say the other officials of the MDC-T party should be evacuated from the building?

It had long been suspected that government had a hand in this.

The way Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi publicly said government was going to give money due to the MDC Alliance to Thokozani Khupe was telling.

It had long been suspected how Parliament handled the recall of the four top MDC Alliance legislators when they knew very well that the Supreme Court judgment gives 120 days for the leadership issues to be resolved, failure which it becomes water under the bridge.

The raid by the army and police proves government involvement beyond any reasonable doubt.

Where in the world does this happen? People will speak!

