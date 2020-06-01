Chamisa’s lawyer Mpofu hands himself over to police

POLICE have arrested lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu for yet undisclosed charges, his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has confirmed.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Mtetwa said no charges were yet to be preferred against her client but they were already at the police station.

A picture of Mpofu, who represented MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa during his 2018 Presidential election results challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Mtetwa was immediately posted on social media at the ZRP anti-corruption unit.

It was not immediately ascertained what corruption charges he will be facing with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson John Makamure saying he was in a meeting.

More to follow………

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw