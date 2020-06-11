Business plotting to topple me: ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed business and hostile foreign governments for the collapse of the local currency and destabilising his government to force him out of power.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing an ordinary session of the Zanu PF politburo in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa sought to shift the blame for the poor economic performance from his government.

“On the economic front, we are witnessing a relentless attack on our currency and the economy in general through exorbitant pricing models,” he said in a surprise statement.

“We are fully cognisant that this is a battle being fuelled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents who are bent on pushing a nefarious agenda.”

Mnangagwa’s government has failed to contain inflation, shortage of basic commodities and the collapse of the local currency against the greenback.

The Zanu PF leader has often blamed sanctions for his failures, and now sabotage by political opportunists.

Mnangagwa also warned those sharpening their swords against his party, saying they would not win the war because he was fully aware of their intentions.

“They will never win,” the 77-year-old said.

“We did not liberate this country for selfish profiteers and greedy individuals, but for all the people in our land who have the right to enjoy a better quality of life. As a party, we must always strive to achieve this.”

The local currency has continued to lose value as prices have shot through the roof despite an attempt by government to impose a price increase moratorium.

But Mnangagwa yesterday said the price hikes were confrontational.

“The confrontational actions which played out in the political, economic and media arena, were not isolated incidents, but well-orchestrated, co-ordinated and planned events,” he said.

“I am aware that the intention was to cause despondency, unrest, violence and to render the country ungovernable.”

Mnangagwa said he would not tolerate profiteering by businesses.

“These acts should never be tolerated. I urge the party and nation as a whole to remain alert. Let’s refuse to be divided by vigilantes who were hired by hostile foreign governments to distract us from our quest to grow (the economy) and improve the quality of lives for all, in peace, unity and love,” he said.

