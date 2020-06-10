…Bamusi ready to walk away

BY HENRY MHARA

CAPS United star Phineas Bamusi says he is not moved by the threat of expulsion from the club for allegedly leading a player revolt, vowing to fight on until he gets what he is owed by the team.

The winger was part of a group of players that besieged the offices of the club’s vice-president Nhamo Tutisani on Tuesday this week demanding their salaries.

The players claimed that they haven’t been paid their salaries since March.

The meeting turned confrontational with Tutisani at one point threatening Bamusi and striker John Zhuwawu with expulsion for allegedly leading the revolt.

“You and I know I don’t respect you anymore,” Tutisani was heard saying to Bamusi in an audio recorded by one of the players during the confrontation. Bamusi shot back at his boss saying: “Even me I don’t even respect you also. I don’t even care about you.”

The midfielder insisted that Tutisani terminates his contract, which has six months left on it.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport yesterday, Bamusi said he was ready to quit the Green Machine if he continued to be targetted by the club bosses.

“We don’t see eye-to-eye (with Tutisani). He always perceives me as the ringleader for all the player strikes that have been happening at Caps. But the problem is that he doesn’t have the power to fire me. If he had the power, I wouldn’t have been at Caps right now,” Bamusi said.

Asked if he was bothered by the prospect of being fired from the club in the wake of Tuesday’s frosty meeting with Tutisani, Bamusi said: “Not even worried. It might be a blessing in disguise. Time for me to leave will always come, but if I’m to leave now, it’s likely to be because of this issue.”

Bamusi was part of the Caps team that won the championship in 2016 before he left for Triangle.

He returned to the capital last year and was part of the side which narrowly missed the title.

Caps’ failure to win the championship was blamed on a players’ strike that hit the club in the final stages of the season which saw them refusing to train in the run-up to the last two games.

They subsequently lost the two matches and the title.

Bamusi was part of the crew that was fingered for the chaos and while some of the “bad apples” were plucked out, he survived the chop. He denied being the ringleader of player revolts.

“The Caps players revolted and demanded their monies even when I was at Triangle in 2018. I grew up a Caps supporter and will always enjoy wearing that green and white jersey, but at the same time there is always time for everything. I always give my best to the team so people will mostly judge me on my performances on the pitch.”

