Another Chamisa lawyer in dock

ANOTHER member of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s legal team Sylvester Hashiti, who was arrested on Wednesday charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointed prosecutor was yesterday granted $10 000 bail by a Harare court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Hashiti (34) appeared before deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere who remanded him to July 31.

The complainant is Zivanai Macharaga, who was appointed as special prosecutor attached to the Special Anti-corruption Unit in the Office of the President.

Allegations are that on December 17 2018, Hashiti was in court at the Harare Magistrates Court as defence counsel for former Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga in a matter between the State and former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa. The matter was before magistrate Nyasha Vitorini.

It is alleged on the same date, during a court application, Hashiti asked the magistrate to put it on record and boldly stated that Macharaga had received a bribe of US$20 000 from an accused person who was appearing in one of the special courts at Harare Magistrates Court.

The State alleges that the statement was published in the NewsDay on December 18 headlined, “Anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm.”

It is alleged the statement carrying the allegations was malicious, false and meant to attack the complainant’s integrity.

It is alleged that the police instituted investigations into the allegations and discovered that the claims were false and Hashiti could not substantiate the statement.

The State alleges the accused seriously impaired the complainant’s dignity.

Clement Chimbari appeared for the State.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw