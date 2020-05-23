You are shielded by God’s wings

Believers are always called to remain focused and determined in a world that’s bend on tempting and enticing them to surrender God’s precious call on their lives. It is always the trick of the devil to solicit Christians to look unto themselves instead of looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of their faith, that is, the Christian faith. Satan knows that the moment a believer diverts trust from God to her/himself, she/he automatically falls from grace. She/he starts murmuring and sees God as an inconsiderate and uncaring being.

However, the Bible clearly reveals that God is a very caring Father. We’re under divine canopy of care, comfort, provision and protection. Our welfare is guaranteed in the capable and tender hands of our loving Father.

Christianity is total reliance on God the Father. We don’t take matters into our hands, but we are instruments of God’s matters. Please always remember that you’re a vessel of divine programme.

Believers are called believers because they believe in the ability and reliability of God. They look not unto themselves, but unto God being sufficient in God, not in themselves. 2 Corinthians 3:4-5 put it thus: “[4] And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: [5] Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God.” We have so much trust in God that we don’t shake, sulk or throw tantrums. Believers know that they don’t have to carry the weight of things God is carrying for them in Christ. Why would we stagger beneath the weight which our Father won’t even feel? We are in Christ who is God’s Sabbath.

God, our Father, is Jehovah Jireh, the God who provides. He is a responsible and caring Father. It will be futile to try to provide for the provider who is our sufficiency and provision. The God of providence who feeds the sparrows which are of less value than you, will furnish you with what you need. Jesus taught in Matthew 10:29-31: “[29] Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. [30] But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. [31] Fear ye not, therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.” God knows every strand of hair on your head. You’re valuable. He humbled Himself to save or redeem us as He came in the form of humanity, Jesus Christ. You will live a peaceful life and enjoy the finished work of Jesus Christ if you refrain from providing to the God of providence. If you work then God rests, but if you rest, God’s grace works for you.

Believers cast their burden upon Christ. They are in Christ and cannot, therefore, keep on carrying burdens. Every burden that comes up should be cast or forwarded to Him. 1 Peter 5:7 (Amplified), admonishes: “Casting the whole of your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully.” Notice that the Bible here says once and for all. What is heavy load to women and men of flesh is just like dust in the scales of God. If God cares for you, why should you worry? As a believer, you trusted Him for your soul. In the same vein please trust Him for your body. Let all your concerns be in His hands.

Whatever momentary tribulation you may experience, please never doubt God’s grace. Always seek understanding and surrender and enjoy His will. In situations that may appear hopeless, never despair. He won’t abandon you. He assured us in Hebrews 13:5: “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” You are not alone and you’re not forsaken.

We don’t doubt Him and His Word. Through knowledge, we hold on to the manifestation of His promises in us. The faith of Abraham is good for our learning. Romans 4:18-21 records: “[18] Who against hope believed in hope, that he might become the father of many nations; according to that which was spoken, So shall thy seed be. [19] And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sara’s womb: [20] He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; [21] And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.” God is able, trust Him. You are secure under His care and you are shielded by God’s wings.

In the Amplified Bible, Proverbs 3:5 instructs, “Lean on, trust in, and be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight or understanding.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw