Urban council workers demand $2 500 basic pay

THE Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers Union (ZUCWU) has written to all urban councils demanding a minimum basic salary of $2 549 in line with the statutory instrument (SI) that set the minimum wage.

BY Stephen Chadenga

“Please be advised that SI of 2020 which set the minimum wage at $2 549,74 is now law,” ZUCWU general-secretary, Kudakwashe Munengiwa said in a letter dated May 5 and addressed to mayors, town clerks and local board secretaries.

“Local authorities like all other employers are, therefore, expected to comply by making sure that employees are paid as per or above the set minimum wage.”

Munengiwa confirmed writing the letter, saying he attached the SI for reference, adding that councils should adjust workers’ salaries in view of the prevailing economic environment.

“What the workers are getting is no longer feasible as their earnings have been eroded by inflation,” he said.

Urban Councils’ Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) president Josiah Makombe, who is Gweru mayor, confirmed receiving the letter.

“As UCAZ, we have advised all our local authorities to take heed of the statutory instrument,” he said.

“Each local authority has to engage its workers and negotiate as per its capacity so as to increase the wages as from the minimum wage prescribed.”

He said UCAZ was aware that councils were economically hard-pressed, but there was need to strike a balance with improving workers’ conditions of service.

