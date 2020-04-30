Trust Jeldous basks in ‘mature’ projects

STARBRITE Zimbabwe 2013 winner Trust Makurumure — also known as Trust Jeldous — feels he has ‘matured’ after releasing two gospel songs which he did in conjunction with local Christian creative agency iprayLife late last year.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The two singles Mwoyo Bvuma and Minana are live recording projects shot during the iprayLife Dariro Creative Conference worship experience staged at The Venue in Harare.

A Permican Awards nominee in 2016 with his hit song Hosanna, Jeldous reckons the two latest songs which were released on YouTube last week are mature projects compared to his previous work.

“These are mature projects. I have had to go through a lot of things spiritually and just life in general. Experience builds or breaks you. It’s an amazing thing to sing from a point of experience and you can tell someone God can do this because you know He did it for you,” Jeldous told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I have testimonies of people having been changed and transformed through the songs, especially when I perform these songs live. I am having a lot of positive feedback from people.”

Jeldous said through Mwoyo Bvuma, he encouraged people to focus on God rather than their situations while Minana was “a very prophetic song which carries healing, deliverance and breakthroughs, inspired by the exchange that happened at Calvary.”

The 31-year-old songwriter, guitarist and vocal coach has been in the music industry since 1999 and had his first recording in 2002 as part of a youthful all-male group.

Jeldous released his first solo album titled Simply Released: A tale of Deliverance in 2011 before his second project Jeldous Montage in 2017.

The song Hosanna that earned him the best newcomer nominee at the Permican awards four years ago was part of his last album.

