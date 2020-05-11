Transport mogul Tanda Tavaruva Mhunga dies

Prominent bus mogul and Masvingo businessman, and owner of the famed Masvingo United Football Club, Tanda Tavaruva Mhunga has died.

By Tatenda Chitagu

One of his his sons, Cornelius Mhunga, confirmed the death on Monday evening, saying his father passed on at his home in the plush Rhodene suburb after being bedridden for years after suffering a stroke.

“He passed on at home this afternoon about an hour after coming from seeing the doctor,” Cornelius said.

Cornelius said burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

At his peak, Tavaruva was one of the biggest employers in Masvingo, as he had a fleet of buses that plied most of the countries’ highways.

