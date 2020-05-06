‘Only God will end COVID-19’

AFRICA Johanne Masowe leader Andby Makururu has said God will guide scientists and health personal across the globe in their quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Makururu said only God could end the deadly virus that has ravaged the world, killing over 260 000 and infecting over 2,7 million people globally.

No vaccine has yet been developed for the novel virus, which started in Wuhan province, China, in December last year.

“Our scientists should continue the search of the coronavirus cure. They should not tire because God, through his spirit, will give the scientists and health personnel the solution and cure,” he said.

Makururu labelled prophets in some apostolic sects as fake for allegedly telling their followers that there was no such thing as the coronavirus.

He accused the prophets of trying to derail the efforts being made by government to control the spread of the deadly virus.

“We are aware that there are now some fake prophets who are saying that there is no coronavirus. I am shocked about that,” he said.

“Some years ago, even up to now, there are some prophets who are still saying that there is no HIV and Aids and this is wrong. Those prophets are after money, and are not guided by God.

“We urge our people to follow what our government and the World Health Organisation are saying, which includes practising social distancing, wearing face masks, washing of hands with sanitisers, among other recommendations to curb the spread of the virus.”

Makururu, who claimed he has been fasting since President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced the lockdown on March 30, said a vaccine was going to be developed very soon if the world unites and continues to pray against the virus.

“I and my church leaders have been fasting and praying since the President declared the lockdown,” he said

The prophet recently pleaded with Mnangagwa to allow church leaders to meet and pray in their respective churches in a bid to find spiritual solutions and divine intervention against the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw