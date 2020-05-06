Online Learning: How Zim parents can buy airtime online and WhatsApp

With Zimbabwe’s second term starting and Online Learning becoming the new norm, the need to have a good connection to the internet is a must.

Internet connectivity will be required to connect to platforms such as Zoom for Education, Google Classroom and even WhatsApp – a platform accessible to almost all Zimbabweans.

Mobile data is the way that most Zimbabweans will connect, given that fixed internet from providers such as ZOL and TelOne can be expensive to set up.

There will be a need therefore for parents to keep their mobile data topped up for their school going children.

There are now a number of ways enabling parents to buy their airtime online during this lockdown. They can also buy airtime on WhatsApp. The main advantage of these methods is that they allow the use of Ecocash to buy NetOne and Telecel airtime.

How to buy the airtime online:

Go to buyairtime.co.zw Enter

Number to be recharged

Amount of Airtime and,

EcoCash number that will make the payment Click on the Buy button An EcoCash prompt for the pin will then appear on the EcoCash phone After entering the pin to make the payment, the airtime will be recharged.

To buy on WhatsApp, here are the steps:

You send the word “airtime” to the WhatsApp number: +263 714 815 229 The number will respond immediately providing you the format to use to top up. Enter the details in that WhatsApp conversation A prompt on EcoCash will ask for the pin to approve the payment Once paid, the airtime will be topped up.

Parents don’t have to leave home to buy what has now become a necessity for education.

