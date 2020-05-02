Mukandi bitter over Caps exit

BULAWAYO City midfielder Dominic Mukandi has revealed bitterness at the way he was kicked out by Caps United after the end of last season.BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mukandi is one of the several players that the Green Machine cut off following the team’s failure to win the league title last term, having sat at the top of the table for the greater part of the season.

After going through the wreckage of the disappointing end to their campaign, Caps bosses decided to hit the refresh button and Mukandi, who had arrived from Ngezi Platinum Stars for a second stint with the Green Machine, was one of the casualties.

He revealed that he learnt through a WhatssApp group message that the former champions were not keen on renewing his contract.

Mukandi them made his way to the City of Kings where he has been registered with Premier Soccer League returnees Bulawayo City and is part of their squad for the 2020 season, if football will resume.

Along with other senior players at Caps who include Hardlife Zvirekwi, Carlos Rusere, and goalkeepers Chris Mverechena and Prosper Chigumba, were perceived to have been behind a rebellion that cost the Green Machine the championship last year.

A Caps faithful despite playing for Monomutapa and Motor Action, who have since disbanded, Mukandi is bitter about being shut out by the Green Machine.

“I was on my own. I was in the wilderness and I just picked up the phone and called (Bulawayo City) coach Philani (Ncube) to say I was looking for a job and he said I should come and that is how I ended up in Bulawayo,” he said.

Mukandi said the media was awash with reports about the goings-on at Caps, most some of it being false, but as a player he had to leave the past behind and move on.

“A lot of bad things had been said in the newspapers about us after all the effort we had put in and club (Caps) ended on position three.

We wanted to win the title, but it was never meant for us last year and if it is never meant for you it can never be yours,” Mukandi said.

He joins other players at Bulawayo City, among them Hillary Bakacheza, Pasca Manhenga, Fungai Chirinda, Welcome Ndiweni, Kudzai Chideu, Benson Phiri and Wisdom Mutasa with Premiership experience.

Bulawayo City played three seasons in the top fight from 2016, surviving the chop in the first two years, but were relegated in 2018.

They won the Zifa Southern Region Division One league last year.

However, the league’s start has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

