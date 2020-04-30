Mt Darwin man defies lockdown, dies of kachasu

A 61-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man, who last week allegedly defied the lockdown to go on a kachasu-drinking binge, died after consuming too much of the illicit brew.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Peter Chiweshe of Kadzura village under Chief Dotito was found dead on Friday after coming from a beer binge.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mount Darwin in which a senior citizen was intoxicated by kachasu and died,” Mundembe said.

A witness, Luke Kahupende (64) told NewsDay that Chiweshe had gone for a beer drink with his friend in the neighbouring village.

“We were drinking kachasu in the neighbouring village. After too much of the beer, I escorted my friend home and he slept in the lounge since he failed to go to his bedroom. His wife discovered his corpse in the morning,” Kahupende said.

Police urged people to respect the lockdown and avoid drinking illicit brews.

