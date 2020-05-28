MDC Alliance a party: Court

THE High Court has ruled that the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is a political entity, adding more fire to the on-going fight for the control of the opposition party.
BY MOSES MATENGA
In a ruling issued last week in a matter between the MDC Alliance versus the Finance ministry and the Justice ministry and the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Justice Munangati Manongwa granted an interim order requested by Chamisa to stop the disbursement of $7,5 million under the Political Parties Finance Act to the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.
On March 31, Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court declared Chamisa’s leadership of the main opposition party illegitimate and ordered Khupe, who leads the smaller rival MDC formation to hold an election to replace him within three months.
Khupe then moved to take control of the party, recalling four MDC Alliance leaders from Parliament.
Classifieds.co.zw
But Chamisa sought an interdict barring government from releasing the funds under the Political Parties Finance Act to her faction.
The judgment acknowledged the MDC Alliance as a political party.
“The applicant herein is a political party with capacity to sue and be sued. The applicant has approached the court on an urgent basis seeking the following relief…,” the ruling read.
According to the ruling, the MDC Alliance, represented by Alec Muchadehama, approached the courts to stop government from disbursing $7 492 500 due to the applicant to any party other than the Chamisa-led entity.
“It is not disputed that the MDC Alliance gained more than 5% of the votes entitling it to benefit from the provisions of the Political Parties Finance Act,” part of the ruling read.
“The entitlement in the aforesaid sum was duly confirmed in a Government Gazette of 28 February 2020. The Ministry of Justice officials assured the MDC Alliance that the monies were to be deposited in the applicant’s account.
“This more than satisfies the requirement of prima facie right. There is proof that the State acknowledges the applicant’s entitlement,” the ruling read.
The ruling further stated that there was evidence that government intended to give the money to another party which was not the MDC Alliance and said there was justification for fears that the finances would end up in the hands of other people.
“When the court considers the evidence placed before it, the conclusion that the applicant (MDC Alliance) has shown a well-grounded apprehension of irreparable harm is inescapable. There is evidence of publications to the effect that there is a likelihood of the applicant’s entitlement being paid to a different entity other than applicant.
“An attempt to seek clarity failed to provide an assurance that the first respondent does not intend to so act. The applicant is thus within its right to fear that it may lose its entitlement to a third party and not be able to retrieve such a considerable sum of money.”
The ruling added: “I reiterate that the applicant does not seek to have funds disbursed to it at this stage, such that there was no need to have even opposed the relief sought as the funds would still remain in the first respondent’s coffers until the court finally decides the dispute.
“Given the aforegoing and conscious of the degree of proof required at this stage, I find that the applicant has satisfied the requirements for granting of an interim interdict. The court in exercising its discretion finds this to be a proper case for the granting of a provisional order,” the judge said before granting the relief sought.
MDC Alliance deputy secretary-general Jameson Timba said: “The judgment acknowledged that president Chamisa was elected as president of the MDC Alliance in Gweru last year. It also acknowledged that he contested elections as a candidate of MDC Alliance.
“The Ministry of Justice has previously disbursed funds to MDC Alliance. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Parliament records show there is a party called MDC Alliance. It boggles my mind that any rational person would wake up today and say that party does not exist both at law and in reality. It can only be malicious to do so.”
Contacted for comment yesterday, MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said he was in a meeting.
The long-standing battles in the MDC formations have taken several twists and turns and a number of them are awaiting determination in the courts. The High Court is tomorrow expected to determine a challenge brought by Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami challenging their recall by Khupe’s MDC-T following the Supreme Court judgment declaring Chamisa an illegitimate leader.
Khupe was arguing that the MDC Alliance was not a party, but an umbrella body for a group of political parties.
Today, the High Court is continuing with a matter in which MDC Alliance is seeking to interdict Mwonzora from recalling its MPs after the recall of four of its legislators — Hwende, Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo and Lillian Timveous early this month.
The Supreme Court is also expected to hand down a ruling in a case where the MDC Alliance is seeking to block Mwonzora from recalling party MPs.
Tari
In Shona we say kuruma uchifuridzira. On less critical elements you give the dog bones and offals to create an impression of you being fair and tell the world the same. Tamba muswe ndakabata. The courts will give power to Madam Khupe.
big Shons
unotopenga zvako iwe unonzi Tari hauna brain
Jonso
Khupe is not a madam!!!
owen
In a country without proper guidelines, law and order anything happens as long as it suits a certain people at that time. You can register a party if the Judge was your friend and he/she is getting a cut in the price money right? All these people involved had voters in their names in the last election, correct? So who benefited? Someone did right, now the courts have to deliberate on their status, gobbling money and time? What a circus country.
Deadra Yasin
I just want to say I’m beginner to blogging and absolutely liked this blog. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really have excellent well written articles. Many thanks for sharing your website page.
Click In this article
I’ve observed that in the world the present moment, video games are the latest craze with children of all ages. Periodically it may be unattainable to drag the kids away from the video games. If you want the best of both worlds, there are lots of educational video games for kids. Thanks for your post.
Tractor Workshop Manuals
Nice post. I find out something more challenging on diverse blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content using their company writers and rehearse a little at their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my small weblog no matter whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide a link on your web weblog. Thanks for sharing.
click here!
I have figured out some important things through your blog post. One other subject I would like to say is that there are numerous games that you can buy which are designed specifically for toddler age youngsters. They incorporate pattern acknowledgement, colors, dogs, and forms. These normally focus on familiarization as opposed to memorization. This keeps children engaged without having the experience like they are learning. Thanks
Business Consulting
You made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Appreciate it.
I will design print ready billboard
It’s nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people about this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
dankwoods
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this info.
uglypetsbay.com
Hello! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for the great info you have got here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your website for more soon.
we buy houses phoenix az
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!
old cracked journal
I’m pretty pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new information in your site.
parenting blog
I’m more than happy to find this page. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your blog.
company overview
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this site.
Movement Building
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get anything done.
Limo Service
Everything is very open with a very clear description of the issues. It was really informative. Your site is very helpful. Thank you for sharing.
mailbox rental texas
This page really has all the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
who was I in my Past Life?
Do you believe past life hypnosis? Do you think is reincarnation real?
horse thrush
Having read this I believed it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it.
online accounting services
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you ought to write more about this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t speak about such issues. To the next! Best wishes!
Dankwoods
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
kickboxing mma
There’s definately a lot to learn about this issue. I like all of the points you’ve made.
Salumi tipici toscani
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Formaggi tipici toscani
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you need to write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about such issues. To the next! Kind regards!
idrip discount
After looking over a handful of the blog posts on your blog, I seriously like your technique of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my web site as well and tell me how you feel.
Payoneer Affiliate Programs
I quite like reading through an article that can make men and women think. Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment.
News Kpop
This excellent website really has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
home grow herb and vegetable
Aw, this was a very good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a superb article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
porn site
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back once again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Sale Meeting a Milano
May I simply just say what a relief to uncover someone who genuinely understands what they are talking about on the net. You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people have to read this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular since you definitely have the gift.
silicone baking mats
I absolutely love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own blog and would love to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named. Appreciate it!