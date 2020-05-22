Masvingo, Gweru record first COVID-19 cases

Masvingo and Gweru have recorded their first COVID-19 cases from returnees held in the cities’ quarantine centres.

By Tatenda Chitagu/Stephen Chadenga

Masvingo provincial medical director Amedius Shamhu said the province’s COVID-19-positive victim was among the 109 returnees whose samples were taken for testing.

“The woman was coming from Botswana and was under quarantine at Masvingo Teachers College. She is not showing any signs and symptoms,” he told NewsDay, adding the patient was now at Rujeko isolation centre.

Gweru recorded its first case from a pregnant Zhombe woman, a returnee from South Africa quarantined at Gweru Polytechnic, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima confirmed yesterday.

“The woman is expecting to deliver and her condition is stable. She is being monitored while isolated from other quarantined members,” Mavima said.

The Masvingo and Gweru cases have brought the country’s tally to 48.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw