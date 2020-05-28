Man strangles woman (81), steals $1 000 groceries

A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North province allegedly strangled an 81-year-old woman before ransacking her home and stealing money and groceries worth $1 000.
BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA
This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya when Iphithule Moyo (20) appeared before him charged with murder on Wednesday.
Moyo was remanded in custody to June 12.
The court heard that on May 18, Moyo went to Naomi Titsha’s home in Upper Rangemore where he hid in the servants’ quarters where he spotted Titsha getting into her house and followed her.
Classifieds.co.zw
He allegedly got into the kitchen and grabbed Titsha before dragging her to the lounge where he strangled her and left the corpse lying on the carpet.
Moyo allegedly ransacked the house and stole $300 cash, a cellphone, four litres cooking oil, 2kg washing powder, 2kg rice, 10kg roller meal, 500 grammes salt and a suitcase.
He then locked the kitchen door from outside and took away the keys.
Titsha’s body was discovered by Moyo’s younger brother who was employed by the deceased as a general hand.
The matter was reported to the police, leading to Moyo’s arrest and recovery of the cellphone, keys, groceries and suitcase.
ปั้มไลค์
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
ปั้มไลค์
Like!! Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Eartha Andruzzi
I simply want to tell you that I am very new to blogs and really savored your page. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have excellent stories. Regards for sharing your website.
เบอร์สวย
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web site is in fact pleasant.
click hyperlink
An additional issue is really that video gaming has become one of the all-time largest forms of fun for people spanning various ages. Kids play video games, and also adults do, too. Your XBox 360 has become the favorite video games systems for those who love to have a lot of games available to them, as well as who like to learn live with other people all over the world. Thank you for sharing your opinions.
Demetrius Biby
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
Yes, I was totally in tune with that. So was my Dad. He said he definitely intends to check it out soon. We will return before you can say anything.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Hello, I think your web site could possibly be having browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, wonderful website.
I will design print ready billboard
I need to to thank you for this good read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it. I have you bookmarked to check out new things you post…
SmartestSeller
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for providing these details.
old cracked journal
Good post. I certainly appreciate this site. Thanks!
Who was I in my past lives
Do you believe in your past life? Do you think past lives regression is real?
mailboxes san antonio
Saved as a favorite, I really like your site!
SMS
I love looking through a post that can make people think. Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!