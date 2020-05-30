Lifeline for Chikomba’s disabled

MORE than 30 people living with disabilities in Chikomba East constituency at the weekend got a reprieve after receiving wheelchairs donated by the Turkish embassy.

By Staff Reporter

The wheelchairs were sourced by the area’s legislator and Industry minister Sekai Nzenza with some war veterans being part of the beneficiaries.

A total of 31 disabled people drawn from villages in and around Sadza and Mupatsi who got the wheelchairs were also given some foodstuffs to cushion them during the current COVID-19 lockdown that has resulted in most of them living in poverty.

Nzenza said the wheelchairs will go a long way in assisting the disabled and their caregivers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are still in need of more wheelchairs in this area and it is our wish to assist everyone in need of it,” Nzenza said.

“We are happy that the Turkish embassy heard of the plight of this group in society, hence their visit.

“This donation will see both the disabled and their guardians finding it easy to move around especially during this COVID-19 era. Some of the beneficiaries have been struggling with movement in their entire lives as they could not afford a wheelchair.”

Chikomba East has more than 2 000 disabled people while those with wheelchairs are around 200.

A Turkish embassy representative, Adam Wadi, said they brought the wheelchairs after realising the needy in the area.

“We visited this area and did our assessment only to find out that people living with disabilities were in dire need of wheelchairs.

“We have delivered some and our hope is to secure more in the future.

“We are also mulling to embark on a project to drill boreholes across the area to alleviate water problems as well as promoting the establishment of irrigation schemes for the benefit of villagers.”

