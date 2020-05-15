Kapini not hanging up his boots anytime soo

Highlands Park captain Tapuwa Kapini has squashed rumours that he is set to retire soon.

Supersport

The former Zimbabwe international is yet to feature for the Lions of the North in the Absa Premiership this season due to a shoulder injury which he picked up towards the end of the previous term.

Kapini made his return to action against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash two months ago, but the current season has since been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rumours indicating that Kapini is considering retiring from professional football recently emerged, but the 35-year-old has refuted the reports.

“There is no way that I am considering retirement. I still have a lot to offer,” Kapini told supersport.com.

“I will see as time goes by, but at the moment I am not thinking of retiring.”

The Harare-born player has been plying his trade in South Africa since 2006 — making him one of the longest-serving foreigners in the PSL.

Kapini has also played for AmaZulu FC and Platinum Stars in the top-flight and he captained both clubs.

“The best moments in my club career came when I was with AmaZulu [during the 2011/12 season] as we finished seventh in the Absa Premiership,” he said. “I had a great season and I also played well in cup matches [reaching the Nedbank Cup semi-finals]. It was an amazing time in my career. I will never forget that season.”

The experienced shot-stopper has played an instrumental role in helping Highlands Park secure promotion to the PSL from the GladAfrica Championship twice.

“There is also the time when we got promoted through [the PSL promotional/relegation] playoffs with Highlands Park. It was also amazing because we were in the relegation zone in the early stages of the season,” he continued.

“But when coach Allan Freese came in he did his job and went on to win the playoffs, and we did not concede a single goal during those matches.

“I have had many memorable moments. We also got promoted with coach [Owen] Da Gama having conceded only 13 goals in the GladAfrica Championship.”

