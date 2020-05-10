Just in: MDC’s Chibaya involved in accident

MDC Alliance national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya was on Sunday involved in a road traffic accident a few kilometers outside Zvishavane after his car rammed into the vehicle of a person believed to be Central Intelligence Organisation operative, who allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of the road.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Party deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed the accident.

“MDC Alliance organising secretary Amos Chibaya was today involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane this afternoon.

“The driver of the other vehicle, a Central Intelligence officer Norman Kujoka, whose car was stationary on the same road facing Chibaya’s vehicle, just made a U-turn in front of Chibaya and caused the crash,” he said.

Tamborinyoka said Chibaya sustained minor injuries and was recuperating at home.

“He is stable, but it is scary that a CIO operative was the cause of the incident. We are not taking it lightly,” he said.

When our news crew arrived at the accident scene, both vehicles had already been towed away.

Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi said he was yet to be briefed about the accident and referred the news crew to Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko who was not reachable for comment.

Zimbabwe has a long history of mysterious accidents and Chibaya’s crash is likely to be considered one of them.

Some high profile Zimbabweans have perished in the questionable accidents suchs as Sydney Malunga, Elliot Manyika and Border Gezi.

