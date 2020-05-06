Gospel couple on new album

A CHEGUTU-BASED gospel music couple, Isaac and Rosemary Muchaita, has finalised its12- track album titled Jehovha Muchengeti, with proceeds from the album sales set to be channelled towards less-privileged children.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Popularly known in Chegutu as Baba naMai Muchaita, the Deeper Voices founders have been into charity work for many years now.

Muchaita said the album would be officially launched soon after the current COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

“We have already finalised polishing our third album. We are ready to release the new album in the upcoming weeks.

We are just waiting for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lift the lockdown then we can launch the album. We have named it Jehovha Muchengeti,” he said.Muchaita said they ventured into music soon after getting married in 2002.

“We channel most of our proceeds from music to charity, helping orphans and the less-privileged children in the community,” he said.

Their 18-year-old daughter Rumbidzo also features on the album.

“Although we started music in 2002, we did our first recording in 2015 and our first album was called Jehovha Dombo Rangu and it had eight songs. We recorded another album in 2018 titled Tererai Mwari with six songs,”he said.

Muchaita said all the songs, accompanied by videos, have been enjoying massive airplay on radio.

Songs on the new album include Vana Vedu, Mudzimai Akanaka, Makanaka Jesu and Ngatitendeuke.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw