Edgars in $70m rights offer

LISTED Edgars Zimbabwe is seeking for the shareholders’ nod to raise $70 million through a rights offer geared towards capitalising business, the clothing company has announced.
BY FIDELITY MHLANGA
Already, an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) to deliberate the issue has been slated for June 16, 2020.
“The board of directors of Edgars has resolved that, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company be authorised to raise $70 000 000,” Edgars said in a circular.
“The board is proposing a renounceable rights offer to recapitalise Edgars by way of a rights offer of 274 745 630 ordinary shares of a nominal value of $0,01 each, at a rights offer price of $0,2548 per share, on the basis of five new ordinary shares for every six ordinary shares in issue as at the record date. The Rights offer shares represent 45,66% of the company’s enlarged ordinary share capital post the proposed rights offer.”
Classifieds.co.zw
Shareholders will also debate a special resolution that the authorised share capital of the company be increased from $4 million comprising 400 million ordinary shares of a nominal value $0,01 each to $7 million comprising 700 million ordinary shares of a nominal value $0,01 each.
This resolution seeks to ensure that there are sufficient shares to give effect to the rights offer.
The EGM will also seek special resolution to redenominate the share capital of Edgars from United States dollars to Zimbabwe dollars in line with Statutory Instrument 142/2019 that effected re-introduction of the local currency as the sole legal tender through which every registered company is required to redenominate its share capital currently stated in US$ to Zimdollar.
The purpose of the rights offer is to further support Edgars expansion activities and augment working capital, hence consolidating the group’s balance sheet.
“The board has deemed it fit to support an equity raise and inject additional capital into the business so as to intensify productivity of existing footprint, widen and deepen product portfolio offered by the group’s credit and financial services, ensure sufficient depth and breadth of inventories,” Edgars said.
The clothing giant seeks to raise funds to engender productivity improvements through digitisation leveraging on data science and analytics for customer retention and increased market share through promulgating online shopping;
The company also projects to stimulate digital interactive platforms, enhance planning tools and manufacturing capacity refurbishment initiatives as well as extend its geographical footprint through the commissioning of new sites.
Subject to approval at the forthcoming EGM, letters of allocation in respect to the rights offer shares will be posted to shareholders from June 23, 2020.
It is expected that the rights offer shares will be listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange with effect from July 27, 2020.
The clothing retail giant has 25 stores countrywide. It also owns 28 Jet Stores and Carousel garment manufacturing factory in Bulawayo.
داستان سکسی
Thanks You
ปั้มไลค์
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
Malcom Rishty
I just want to mention I am newbie to blogging and absolutely savored this blog site. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You definitely have incredible articles and reviews. Regards for revealing your web site.
SEO
I very like this blog. Everything is cleared.
John Deere Repair Manuals
Hi, I just found your blog via google. Your viewpoint is truly applicable to my life right now, and IвЂ™m really pleased I discovered your website.
urban fashion network
The next time I read a blog, Hopefully it won’t fail me just as much as this particular one. After all, I know it was my choice to read, but I truly thought you’d have something helpful to talk about. All I hear is a bunch of crying about something you could fix if you weren’t too busy seeking attention.
I will design print ready billboard
Hi, I think your web site may be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic blog.
Smartest Seller
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
san antonio international shipping
This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information… Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
who was I in my past lives?
Do you believe past life regression? Do you think past lives regression is real?
coffee maker gift
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This great article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your website and keep checking for new information about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.
silicone baking mats
I was able to find good information from your articles.