COVID-19 unites Kapfupi, Marabha

THE outbreak of coronavirus has reunited local comedians Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima (pictured) and his long-time friend Charles “Marabha” Merisi after they were featured in a Wosali Films’ COVID-19 skit titled Corona.

The hilarious Kapfupi and Marabha, who became favourites of many followers of showbiz a few years ago, had gone separate ways.

In the latest skit, directed and produced by Rashid Kambalame, Kapfupi and Marabha are joined by radio personality Tafadzwa “DJ Shugeta” Ben on the production that is trending on different social media platforms.

The hilarious duo demonstrates the importance of wearing face masks as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus. They are seen stealing a white bra on a washing line and using the bra cups as their facemasks.

Kapfupi and Marabha rose to fame under the street theatre banner, having launched their careers through several dramas they would stage at Pamupuranga DomboraMwari in Epworth near Harare and at different schools before moving to First Street in 1998.

Street Theatre paved way for Kapfupi and Marabha alongside other actors Rumbidzai “Regina” Vingirai and Jeffrey “Aphiri” Chikwesere to be on ZBC-TV.

They released several productions such as Magariro, Notorious Kapfupi (Part 1-6), What Goes Around Comes Around and Wrong Bag.

