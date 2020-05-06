COVID-19 movie to hit the screen

EMERGING filmmaker Braydan Heart is set to release a film titled 18 Months Later, which was inspired by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Heart told NewsDay Life & Style that besides doing reality TV shows such as his debut, Being Braydan, he has always been a fan of disaster films and decided to tell a story on the current situation.

“I have always been a fan of disaster films like The Day After Tomorrow, 2012 and War of the Worlds to name a few.

Seeing that right now we have a pandemic of our own, a fellow filmmaker Taku Dzino and I thought it would be interesting to tell a story within such a fresh relatable crisis,” he said.

Heart said the film would have various messages throughout its narrative.

“One message we can reveal at the moment is that the film will educate people to expect whatever events might happen during the worst days of a crisis. Such as martial law and to put their trust in God no matter what happens.

No matter how hopeless you may feel at times, don’t ever stop trusting him,” he said.

The filmmaker said he felt the timing of the film was perfect as it deals with something the masses are all familiar with right now.

“We all have questions on how this pandemic is going to change our lives and trust that the film will be centred on the fears and panic of people.

“After the production we are hoping to screen it on various platforms and film festivals and not forgetting going for that RoilBulawayo Arts Award,” he said.

