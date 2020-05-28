Coronavirus inspires artist

AWARD-WINNING Chinhoyi artist Raphael Jamu has produced a painting to encourage members of the public to wear face masks and practise social distancing as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Jamu told NewsDay Life & Style that he was inspired to do the painting after recently witnessing two young boys playing at Kintyre Farm near Lake Chivero while wearing face masks.

Jamu said it took him 90 minutes to produce the painting portraying the two boys, Godmah Magombo and Tafadzwa.

They were playing with toys while wearing masks and giving each other a reasonable space. I found that as an inspiration to do this painting to encourage other people to wear masks and practise social distancing,” he said.

“The huts on the painting illustrates that COVID-19 regulations are not only for those in urban areas. The message needs to be emphasised to even those in the rural areas. It’s commendable that in some rural areas even in Makonde where I come from, people are observing this.”

Jamu urged fellow artists to play a role in raising awareness about the pandemic and said he hoped to reach as many communities as possible with the painting.

“Artists should also play a part in raising awareness about COVID-19 and contribute in fighting the spread of the pandemic. I urge the public to keep on adhering to precautionary measures so that the virus can be contained. Overcoming this pandemic is a collective effort,” he said.

Jamu said he was available to partner other organisations to educate the public about COVID-19.

Jamu won an award at the African Art History Inspiration for Tunisia competition in 2015 and another in Namibia in 2016 with a piece depicting Xenophobia in South Africa. In 2017, he participated at an exhibition held in Casablanca, Morocco and on March 26 this year, he handed a painting to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa thanking him for the support he gave to his arts foundation in 2015 in Cape Town.

