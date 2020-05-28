Coronavirus inspires artist

AWARD-WINNING Chinhoyi artist Raphael Jamu has produced a painting to encourage members of the public to wear face masks and practise social distancing as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO
Jamu told NewsDay Life & Style that he was inspired to do the painting after recently witnessing two young boys playing at Kintyre Farm near Lake Chivero while wearing face masks.
Jamu said it took him 90 minutes to produce the painting portraying the two boys, Godmah Magombo and Tafadzwa.
They were playing with toys while wearing masks and giving each other a reasonable space. I found that as an inspiration to do this painting to encourage other people to wear masks and practise social distancing,” he said.
Classifieds.co.zw
“The huts on the painting illustrates that COVID-19 regulations are not only for those in urban areas. The message needs to be emphasised to even those in the rural areas. It’s commendable that in some rural areas even in Makonde where I come from, people are observing this.”
Jamu urged fellow artists to play a role in raising awareness about the pandemic and said he hoped to reach as many communities as possible with the painting.
“Artists should also play a part in raising awareness about COVID-19 and contribute in fighting the spread of the pandemic. I urge the public to keep on adhering to precautionary measures so that the virus can be contained. Overcoming this pandemic is a collective effort,” he said.
Jamu said he was available to partner other organisations to educate the public about COVID-19.
Jamu won an award at the African Art History Inspiration for Tunisia competition in 2015 and another in Namibia in 2016 with a piece depicting Xenophobia in South Africa. In 2017, he participated at an exhibition held in Casablanca, Morocco and on March 26 this year, he handed a painting to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa thanking him for the support he gave to his arts foundation in 2015 in Cape Town.
ปั๊มไลค์
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
Franchesca Krompel
I just want to say I am just new to blogging and site-building and actually liked you’re blog site. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You really come with perfect articles and reviews. With thanks for revealing your web-site.
SEO
I very like this blog. Everything is cleared.
urban fashion outfit
There is definately a great deal to learn about this issue. I love all the points you have made.
roll up banner and post card
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog.
sell my house fast phoenix
You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
old cracked journal
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉
Mailbox rental San Antonio
I like reading through an article that will make men and women think. Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment.
who was I in my past life?
Do you believe past life regression? Do you think past lives regression is real?