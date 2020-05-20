Chimwemwe settles well in Ndola

BY JOTHAM GUTSA

FORMER Harare City fullback Takudzwa Chimwemwe has settled in well at Zambian topflight league side Buildcon following his move in January.

Chimwemwe was lured by the ambitious and big spending club at the start of the year after impressing their scouts.

The 27-year-old defender said he had settled well at the Ndola-based side and is itching for a return to action following the break introduced to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said his move was inspired by the desire to take on new challenges and the quest for growth.

“I don’t have regrets leaving Zimbabwe coming to Zambia because I wanted a new challenge in my career. It is all about exposure and working hard since a football career is not that long. I am seeing myself going far in my career if I continue working hard,” he said.

“The tactical and technical skills are one and the same with the Zimbabwean league and that has made me feel comfortable with my game ever since I came here.”

The versatile defender, who was part of the Warriors 2018 Cosafa Cup-winning squad in Polokwane South Africa, said life in Ndola had been made easier by the presence of reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo and former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward Donald Teguru, who both are at the same club.

“I am not isolated here, especially during this lockdown period. We have our brother in football Tafadzwa Rusike, who is at Zesco whom we do workouts with. We spend most of the time with him as he is like a brother to me. I appreciate his role as he came here in Zambia much earlier.

“There is Joel (Ngodzo) and Teguru (Donald) with me, so life is exciting as I spend most of the time with them. As for food, there is no problem as we eat mostly rice and sadza. We speak English at the club though some of my teammates do speak French. I am now learning to speak the local Bemba as well,” he said.

With 11 games left in the Zambian league, Buildcon FC should improve if they are to survive the chop, given their 15th position in the 18-team league. They will have to fight hard to stay above the relegation water once the restrictions on the lockdown are eased.

