Chamisa replaces Mwonzora, Komichi

By newsday
- May 29, 2020

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday made several changes within his executive and replaced Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri, who now front for the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T, a move he said was meant to strengthen the party.

BLESSED MHLANGA/MOSES MATENGA

Jameson Timba moved from the deputy secretary-general’s post in Chamisa’s office, where he takes over from Komichi, while David Chimhini replaces Timba as deputy secretary-general and will be joined by Concilia Chinanzvavana.

Lawyer Fadzai Mahere takes over as party spokesperson, replacing Daniel Molekele and will be deputised by Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda, and Clifford Hlatshwayo, whose post as deputy secretary for local government will be taken over by Harare councillor Jacob Mafume.

Mafume’s post as secretary for elections was taken over by lan Makone.

Classifieds.co.zw

Cars

Electronics

Building Supplies

Services

Property, Houses

Dating

Home, Garden

Vehicle Parts

Commercial Supplies

Health, Beauty

Jobs

Groceries

Webdev

Domains

Hosting & Email

Cloud Servers

Websites

Shopping Carts

Web Security

Paynow

Utility Bills

Wifi Hotspots

Airtime

Broadband

Phone

Tuition Fees

Highfield MP Happymore Chidziva will now sit in the standing committee as secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy in Chamisa’s office.

Former Local Government deputy minister Sessel Zvidzai is the new secretary for local government.

Lovemore Chinoputsa replaced Mwonzora as the deputy secretary for international relations.

“It is the desire to strengthen the party and some members of the standing committee have left and these are Komichi, Mudzuri and Mwonzora,” party secretary-general Chalton Hwende said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


2 Comments

  1. Porsche Kneeskern

    I simply want to tell you that I’m new to blogging and site-building and certainly loved your website. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have great articles and reviews. Cheers for sharing with us your blog.

    Reply

  2. Yon Bland

    It is always so nice and also packed with amusement for me and my office acquaintances to visit your site at the very least thrice weekly to read through the newest guidance you have.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *