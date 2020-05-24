CCNA Certification: Significant Differences Between Cisco 200-125 and Cisco 200-301 Exams

After the recent changes Cisco has made, a lot of specialists headed off to try their strengths in the new CCNA certification path. If you’re also planning to pursue this track, the first thing you need is to understand the process involved. It is also important to know the details about the old version of the CCNA pathway that has had a lot of impact on the improved one.

Thus, the main feature of the new CCNA certificate and its 200-301 exam is that the company decided to combine all the domains of the previous associate-levelpathway into one test. Now Cloud, Data Center, Routing & Switching, Security, Wireless, and other areas are covered together. Knowing all of them will give you a boost that will be not bad for your career. Therefore, in this article, we will talk about the Examsnap Cisco CCNA R&S credential and the 200-125 examto fully prepare you for what you can expect in the new 200-301 test. So, let’s get right into the details.

WhyareCisco CCNAR&S and Cisco 200-125still important?

Cisco 200-125 was a very popular exam among the specialists. There were two different ways to obtain the CCNA R&S certification:

You could pass one composite exam –200-125 CCNA; You could pass two separate tests – 100-105 ICND1 and 200-105 ICND2.

The two-pronged series was ideal for the candidates with no experience in the field of networking. However, for those individuals with some level of expertise in this area, the composite exam was the most recommended. It is more advanced than the two separateones.Now, the compound test is especially useful for those students who want to pass Exam-labs Cisco 200-301. It will help you greatly absorb all the necessary knowledge related to the Routing and Switching domain.

How does Cisco 200-301 differ from Cisco 200-125?

To put it in a short answer, not that much. Both of them are from the associate-level certification path, and the available languagesarestill English or Japanese. Cisco 200-125 was a 90-minute exam that included 60 to 70 questions. As for Cisco 200-301, you will have 120 minutes to complete about 102 questions, as the brand new certified professionals say.Any of the Ciscotestscan be delivered in a variety of question formats, which include multiple choice with single or multiple answers, simulation, testlets, simlets, drag & drop, or fill-in-the-blank. You can go through the officialwebpage to find detailed information about the question formats. It is also recommended that you work through practice questions in order to familiarize yourself with these different types. The passing score for the Cisco certification exams usually is 800 or 850 on a scale of 1000. It is important to point out that scoring questions is not as straightforward as you may think. Each test has different weight and this ultimately determines a percentage allotted to each of them. Unfortunately, you can’t identify which question carries more points than others. Therefore, to increase your chance of success in your Cisco test, it is recommended that you make every effort to study.

It is important to note that Cisco 200-301 has similar topics with Cisco 200-125. That is why it is essential to know that you need to develop knowledge and skills in the following objectives: infrastructure management, services, and security, as well asnetwork fundamentals, IPv4 & IPv6 routing technologies, and WAN technologies. You should use different study materials to explore all these subjects in detail.

As for registration,this process is the same for all the Cisco exams. All in all, there are two approaches to taking a test of this vendor: onlinedeliveryor computer-based testing at the nearestcenter. The first option gives you the opportunity to take your exam from the comfort of your home. But in this case, you will be required to have a webcam on your computer to be monitored by a proctor. The second approach requires that you visit the Pearson VUE testing center andpassyour exam there.Whichever variant you want to opt for, you are required to first register on the Pearson VUE website, which is the official administrator of the Cisco tests. If you don’t have an account, you will need to agree to the policies, enter valid information about yourself and your identification, and pay an exam fee. If you have one, just sign in and choose a variant of the exam delivery for payment.

Conclusion

Things tent to change and this is exactly what happened to the Cisco certification program. To conclude, we want to tell you that to enhance your performance in any of the exams of this vendor and reduce the chances of having to take it twice, it is recommended that you prepare adequately and in advance. There are various resources available for your preparation on the Cisco website and the third-party platforms. You’ll find a range of prep tools to help you ace your test without any problems

