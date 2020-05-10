Breaking new ground: Zim film set for Netflix screening

IN a first, a Zimbabwean romantic comedy Cook Off the Movie produced by Joe Njagu and Thomas Brickhill will soon be shown on international streaming service, Netflix.

By Winstone Antonio

Produced two years ago, the film has continued to score big making history for Zimbabwe’s film industry that has for long been taunted as being in the intensive care unit.

The nearly two-hour-long romantic film has continued to break boundaries having previously showcased at a number of international festivals such as the Durban International Film Festival (2018), Festival International du Film PanAfricain at Cannes in France, The International Film Festival Rotterdam in Netherlands, Seattle Film Festival in Seattle, Washington America and in London at the Mayfair Hotel last year.

The film producers took to Facebook on Saturday, to celebrate the achievement which they described as a big moment for the cast and crew who put so much into making the film.

“Drum roll please. We are so excited to announce that Cook Off the Movie is going to be released on Netflix. This is such a big moment for the cast and crew who have put so much into making this amazing film,” read the post.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of them for putting so much faith in the process, and to each and every one of you who has cheered us on.”

The film producers promised to share lots of tidbits to whet fans’ appetite ahead of the confirmation of the exact release dates.

In a recent interview, ahead of the film’s screening at the 16th edition of the Festival International du Film PanAfricain at Cannes, France the award winning filmmaker film and television director, Njagu said he was continuously charmed by the international recognition that the film has attracted.

He said when they produced the film, they had no idea it would cross the borders.

The romantic film tells the story of Anesu, a determined single mother, who is forced to leave school after falling pregnant.

She is passionate about cooking, and her son and his best friend sign her up for a cooking contest with heart-warming consequences.

The award-winning film features celebrities such as Jessesi Mungoshi, Anne Nhira and South Africa-based Tendaiishe Chitima, musicians Tehn Diamond and Kudzai Sevenzo as well as poet Chirikure Chirikure and stand-up comedian Michael Kudakwashe.

