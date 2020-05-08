BNC donates $400k building material to Bindura COVID-19 centre

BINDURA Nickel Corporation (BNC) has donated building materials worth $400 000 to the Mashonaland Central provincial COVID-19 taskforce.
BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE
Speaking at the handover of the donation at Bindura isolation centre in Chipadze recently, BNC managing director Batsirai Manhando said: “COVID-19 pandemic has caused turmoil globally and we are obligated to assist the community when there is need, hence we have mobilised building materials for our isolation centre here in Bindura.”
Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mavhunga said business should aid in national disaster response mechanisms and not wait for tragedy to strike.
“The business community has responded very well to the call for assistance in the fight against COVID-19. I, however, urge you not to wait for national disasters but always be prepared in our disaster response mechanism,” she said.
Classifieds.co.zw
The province is yet to record a COVID-19 case.
