Ascot Stadium neglect leaves Whawha worried

PREMIERSHIP newboys Whawha are worried they could be forced to shift base to Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, as key areas of Zifa’s concern at their preferred home, Ascot remain unattended.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Last season, Chapungu were forced to play their home games at Mandava while TelOne used Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo following the failure by the city fathers to upgrade the facilities to meet the minimum requirements.

It, however, looks set to be the same script this season, as the key areas highlighted by the Zifa first instance board (FBC)remain unattended.

Last season, TelOne financed the upgrading of the changing rooms, sinking of the borehole and were eager to finish off with the construction of a proper VIP stand and the media section had they remained in the premiership.

TelOne’s relegation meant the upgrading of Ascot stadium suffered a blow.

And while other stadia in the country, Rufaro, National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields benefited from government grants which they requested, for Ascot Stadium it remains a curious case.

Whawha secretary-general Innocent Makoni said they were worried time might not permit them to meet the requirements.

“We are behind time and at the moment the areas that were left from last season are not yet upgraded. The media area and the VIP stand are still where they were.

“The pitch condition is fine but other complementing areas are not satisfactory as per FIB requirements.

“We were going to partner the city council in doing this but nothing has materialised. And we could have used this time to cover certain aspects but the circumstances are tight,” he said.

Not so long ago, Whawha needed a last-minute intervention from well-wishers for them to be able to pay affiliation fees with the Premier Soccer League.

They stare at the grim prospect of hosting their home games away from home.

