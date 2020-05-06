Artists unite against COVID-19

TOP local artists across genres are set to share the stage at the SwitchOn Zimbabwe online concert scheduled for this Saturday to spread the gospel of social distancing, good hygiene and good mental health habits in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The concert will start streaming at 7pm on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The star-studded line-up of performers includes Jah Prayzah, Janet Manyowa, Pastor G, Minister Michael Mahendere, Nutty-O, Sniper Storm, Trevor Dongo, Ammara Brown, Tamy Moyo, Gemma Griffiths, Leroy Gopal, Asaph, Cindy Munyavi, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Nyasha David and Leonard Mapfumo.

Other performers include comedian Long John, actor Tongai Chirisa, Makho Ndlovu, Those Guys Vacho, DJ Smylie and Draze.

The concert, to be held under the theme United Against COVID-19, is being organised by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and United Programme for Athletes and Artists in Zimbabwe.

Online platforms have become the prime stage for artistic performances following the lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

JCMC spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen said the concert was in line with their mandate to add value to the local arts sector to ensure arts are seen as integral to the country’s socio-economic development.

“For the SwitchOn Zimbabwe, our artists across genres such as Jah Prayzah, Janet Manyowa, Sniper Storm comedians Long John and Fusion 5 Mangwiro have come together and stand as one in the fight against COVID- 19. With the assistance of strategic partners, the concert will be hosted to raise funds towards the fight against COVID-19, through arts and culture,” he said.

“JCMC, as the current event managers of the National Arts Merit Awards, we are also using this platform to promote artists and ensure that they are provided a platform to continue to use their talents towards the growth and recovery efforts of the nation.”

He said donations could be made through Click N’ Pay by sending the message ‘Donate’ to +263 78 504 3887 via WhatsApp and proceeds go towards the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and the local arts sector.

“The concert will be streamed live online on Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Facebook (jcmctv) and YouTube (jcmctv) under username jcmczw and also on United Programme for Athletes and Artists in Zimbabwe’s Instagram (upazim),” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw