AMHVoices: Parliament’s recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

DEAR Speaker of Parliament,

Do you realise that your decision to recall MDC Alliance leaders from Parliament at the request of the MDC-T is a very unfortunate development?

You argued that you did so because the MDC-T party wrote to you to notify you that legislators Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (Bulawayo Proportional Representation) and Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga) as well as Midlands senator Lillian Timveous had ceased to be members of the MDC-T party and, therefore, no longer represented the MDC-T interests.

That argument is irrelevant as these parliamentarians are in Parliament on the MDC Alliance ticket.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda is helping tarnish the image of Zimbabwe through such biased decisions.

Parliament registers show that there are parliamentarians from Zanu PF, MDC Alliance and MDC-T, but Mudenda chose to accept a letter for the recalling of MDC Alliance legislators and a senator by a rival party. Shame on you.

Kennedy Kaitano

