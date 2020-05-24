AMHVoices: MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

IT is pleasing to note that the reinstated 2014 MDC-T structures seem to be finding common ground now regarding the Supreme Court judgment, which ruled suggested that an extraordinary congress be held to elect a replacement for the late party founder Morgan Tsvangirai.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

From my following of events, two groups of the MDC-T 2014 structures have held council meetings, and each of the groups rejects the other’s meeting as improperly constituted.

From my following of events, the WhatsApp council meeting called by the re-instated secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was considered illegitimate as many of the genuine members of the MDC-T 2014 national council did not get invited to the meeting.

Secondly, it is said not to have had a quorum, and was also allegedly attended by people who were not part of the 2014 structures.

If that is true, then certainly, that meeting, which is said to have passed the resolution to recall some Parliamentarians, is null and void, hence the decision to recall parliamentarians is null and void.

Then the bigger group of the 2014 MDC-T council reportedly met on May 21 at Harvest House. The positive thing about this meeting is that all persons who were in the 2014 council were invited, as confirmed by Douglas Mwonzora.

According to a response to the invitation by the reinstated secretary-general, this meeting was also improperly constituted as it was not called by the appropriate office, and therefore, in my view, is also null and void.

If the Supreme Court could nullify meeting decisions, the decisions taken at these two meetings may also be nullified, but on a positive note.

The way forward is for all parties concerned to cool down their tempers and start addressing facts.

Let the person constitutionally responsible call for the meeting, whether it’s a standing committee or council meeting, which should ask Komichi why he usurped the chairmanship of the party immediately after the Supreme Court ruled that the party revert to its 2014 structures, when he was not the chairperson.

Komichi must attend this meeting to answer for himself why he did so, and how he had known the outcome to the extent that he had even prepared a speech as chairperson.

Mwonzora was a bit clever when asked by the media and shifted responsibility to Komichi, saying the chairman had said it all.

But being a smart lawyer, he should have known that Komichi was not the 2014 chairman and should not have endorsed a stolen chairmanship. He too will have to explain himself to the meeting.

As a card-carrying member of the party, I will propose through the appropriate channels that the two be suspended from office for deliberately violating the Supreme Court ruling reinstating the 2014 chairperson (Lovemore Moyo) before he had had the opportunity to accept or reject reinstatement.

Secondly, that meeting should also take disciplinary measures on Mwonzora for writing to Parliament to recall MDC Alliance parliamentarians, when no properly constituted meeting had been convened and made such a decision.

This is a huge offence on the part of all those involved, and appropriate disciplinary action should be meted on them.

All those involved in making such a crucial decision outside the formal structures should be suspended too, in my opinion, whatever position they hold.

That said, I reiterate the position that if the MDC-T was incapable of making decisions during the period from the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018 up to March 31, 2020, the same MDC-T cannot claim results that were achieved by parties that legally registered as political parties and were accepted as such under Zimbabwean laws by both the Zimbabwe Elections Commission and the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The Supreme Court judgment only mandates the reinstated leadership to prepare for an extraordinary congress, not to recall members of a different group which legally registered under the laws of the country.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw