5 greatest Zim players in PSL (SA) history named

THE South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been home to many immensely talented Zimbabwean footballers throughout the years. Known for their high work-rate and commitment, Zimbabwean players have definitely added more glamour to the competition since its inception in 1996.

We take a look at the top five Zimbabwean players to play in the South African topflight league.

Wilfred Mugeyi

The retired marksman is one of the greatest PSL strikers of all time and he took South African football by storm in the inaugural season (1996/97). Nicknamed Silver Fox, Mugeyi scored 22 goals for Umtata Bush Bucks and he scooped PSL Player of the Year, Player’s Player of the Year and Golden Boot accolades. Silver Fox continued to find the back of the net with ease in South Africa while playing for Ajax Cape Town and Free State Stars. Mugeyi, who was blessed with an eye for goals, is number five on the PSL’s all time goalscorers’ list, having scored 91 goals between 1996 and 2007.

Khama Billiat

The Kaizer Chiefs forward is destined to become one of the greatest PSL players of all time and he is one of the best players in the country. Known for his great speed and ball control, Billiat showed great potential at Ajax Cape Town where he came close to winning the PSL title in 2011. Billiat played his best football at Mamelodi Sundowns where he won seven major trophies including three PSL titles as one of the key players. The 29-year-old scooped the PSL Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season accolades in 2016, before moving to Chiefs in 2018.

“Barcelona have ten players and Messi. Kaizer Chiefs have ten players and Billiat,” Italian coach Giovanni Solinas said.

“Khama is the best player in the PSL and he’s one of those rare players who makes the difference.”

Tinashe Nengomasha

The retired midfield maestro is one of the greatest PSL central midfielders of all time having had a long successful spell with Kaizer Chiefs between 2002 and 2012. Also known as the General, Nengomasha played an instrumental role in helping Amakhosi win the 2003/04 league trophy which was the club’s first PSL title. The General was then named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season as a reward for his consistency throughout the campaign. The General, who was an excellent defensive midfielder, left Chiefs in 2012 having helped the team clinch 10 major trophies and he also achieved legendary status at the club.

Benjani Mwaruwari

The retired marksman is considered to be one of PSL’s greatest exports having had a successful career in Europe after leaving Jomo Cosmos in 2002. Mwaruwari joined Cosmos in 1999 from Air Zimbabwe Jets and his arrival improved the team as Ezenkosi finished fourth in the league in back-to-back seasons between 2001 and 2002. Better known as Benjani, Mwaruwari was named PSL Player of the Season and PSL Players’ Player of the Season in 2001. Benjani impressively hit the back of the net 20 times in 45 starts for Ezenkosi under the guidance of legendary South African coach Jomo Sono.

Knowledge Musona

The Belgium-based forward had two successful spells with Kaizer Chiefs and he is one of the most naturally talented strikers in PSL history. Known for his speed and finishing ability, Musona played an instrumental role in helping Chiefs clinch two back-to-back Telkom Knockout Cups in 2009 and 2010. The 2010 PSL Club Rookie of the Season award winner also scooped the league’s Golden Boot award during the 2010/11 season after scoring 15 goals for Amakhosi. Musona spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Chiefs from German side TSG Hoffenheim and he was among the Soweto giants’ top goalscorers with 16 goals across all competitions. — SuperSport

