Zimta bemoans teachers’ predicament

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has bemoaned the plight of teachers during the three-week lockdown meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

BY VANESSA GONYE

In a statement on Monday, Zimta secretary-general said teachers were in a dilemma over whether to follow the rules of the lockdown or Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) directives.

The teachers are required to travel to their nearest centres to administer registration processes for the June examinations as a matter of urgency.Tapson Sibanda

“In some cases, heads of schools are also calling teachers to travel to school offices to attend to frivolous charges and disciplinary hearings. Just as it is uncertain of what the effects of COVID-19 will be on Zimbabweans, also for educators who are being hurried to register students for June examinations by Zimsec by all means necessary,” he said.

He called on government to consider postponing the June and November examinations until a well-informed analysis of the impact of the deadly pandemic has been done.

“We are calling on responsible authorities to ensure that as schools re-open, COVID-19 testing kits are provided in all schools for use by government-trained teachers who shall work alongside healthcare givers to curtail the spread and re-infection of the virus at source,” Sibanda said.

Last week, Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Tumisang Thabela said the ministry would continue providing services to the public.

“Services will continue through platforms that do not involve direct physical contact.

The ministry urges its stakeholders (teachers and learners included) to maintain social distancing and to adhere to correct hygiene practices recommended by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” she said in a statement.