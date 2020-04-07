Zim model reaches out to needy South Africans

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean model Lubelihle Banda has rolled out a project to assist the less privileged in her host country by donating food hampers and groceries during the 21 days of lockdown in South Africa.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Banda told NewsDay Life & Style that she was working with well-wishers to donate money and food hampers to needy single mothers and the disabled.

“I have managed to get 100 food parcels which will be distributed as from Tuesday. A certain woman has volunteered to help and is actually working on the licence papers for the distribution. On Thursday, we will have covered 100 both women and men as I just realised hunger has no gender,” she said.

The 28-year-old said last week, they distributed some money to 54 people to purchase food hampers.

“We are not only assisting fellow Zimbabweans as we are stretching out food parcels to other foreigners, for example from Malawi, Mozambique, Lesotho and some fellow South Africans who are on my list,” she said.

Banda said she grew up in a family that always assisted people when they needed food and clothing.

She said she had come a long way helping people,adding that in 2019, they managed to assist victims of xenophobia attacks with capital to start their own businesses as others needed food and clothes.

Banda, who has hosted a ZTV programme, said she was preparing to venture into film school and come back to the screen with a different project altogether this year.

“I will be coming back on the television with a different project altogether this year. I hope my followers will like it and I am starting to work as soon as the lockdown is over,” she said.

In 2015, Banda was the second runner-up in Miss Zimbabwe Diaspora before she modelled for Ricotchet modelling agency in South Africa and went on to model for advertising agencies which landed her a few cameo roles on soapies such as Rhythm City and Isidingo.