Zanu PF hijacks mealie-meal distribution

CHIREDZI residents have declared that they will not comply with the 21-day lockdown order which began on Monday after Zanu PF took over the sale of mealie-meal in the sugar-cane producing town.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu (Zanu PF) sent messages to various Zanu PF groups calling for party chairpersons to meet at his house to organise how they can sell the staple following mealie-meal riots at a local wholesale on Monday.

A message seen by NewsDay read: “Mealie-meal update. We have just come out of an emergency meeting with the DDC (district development co-ordinator), JOC (Joint Operations Command), mealie-meal taskforce, millers, all MPs, Cde Ndlovu (Masvingo secretary for war vets) and Cde Jevas Masosote (Masvingo Zanu PF political commissar) on mealie-meal distribution.

“Can all 14 main wing chairmen please come to my house tomorrow March 31, 2020 at 2pm for a briefing on the way forward. Please attend this meeting without fail.”

The meeting will be held despite government urging people not to congregate during the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

He said in the absence of the chairperson, a district main wing executive could represent him/her.

“Chairman Bere, can you please give a lift to the other two Triangle chairmen ndinozokubatsirai ne fuel (I will reimburse the fuel).”

Musikavanhu urged people in his constituency to work together during the exercise.

“I implore us all as Chiredzi West constituency to work together as one united family during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure 100% compliance with the declaration by HE (His Excellency) President (Emmerson Dambudzo) ED Mnangagwa that no eligible Zimbabwean shall be denied access to government food programmes,” he said.

“As the MP, I will be very firm in exercising my oversight role so that we have zero tolerance to corruption in the execution of the ward-based mealie-meal distribution programme.”

Former Zanu PF legislator Darlington Chiwa said the ruling party was not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“It is unhealthy under these circumstances to distribute foodstuffs under a tree using uncertified food handlers,” he lamented.