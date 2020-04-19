Veteran scribe Gift Phiri dies

DailyNews assistant editor Gift Phiri has died.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

He was 44.

Phiri passed on yesterday morning at a private hospital in Harare after being unwell for some time.

He worked at several media organisations including the Business Tribune, the Zimbabwe Independent, The Mail, United Kingdom-based The Zimbabwean and was at one time a stringer for Al Jazeera before joining Daily News as news editor. He was elevated to the position of assistant editor in September last year.

Several fellow journalists described Phiri as friendly and always driven by the passion to improve the journalism profession.

Veteran journalist Grace Mutandwa said: “They always say tomorrow is not promised — it rings so true right now. It wasn’t promised for you @giftphiri. What a sad day. May the Holy spirit comfort your family and may you rest in peace.”

Former Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya: “In life it’s very rare to meet and work with colleagues as nice and with an eternally happy frame of mind as this guy. He was always in a jovial mood; and had the knack of making people Iike him a lot. Besides, he was a good and passionate journalist.”

NewsDay reporter Blessed Mhlanga described Phiri as “a media giant”, who endured several years of State security torture during the era of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw