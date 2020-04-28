Veteran DJ Peter Johns dies in the UK

Former ZBC Radio 3 disc jockey, Peter Johns, has died.



BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Peter Johns, affectionately known as PJ, died on Monday evening in the United Kingdom.

A family friend, who confirmed the death, said Johns died at a South London hospital after succumbing to stroke and a heart attack.

Johns, who referred to himself as “PJ Your DJ” and was known as “the Radio Driver” had relocated to the UK, after he left ZBC in 2002, where he pursued studies in digital radio broadcasting and packaging.

Before relocating to the UK, Johns had established himself as a popular radio DJ with programmes like Weekend Love, Mellow Madness and the ever popular Hitsville Top 20 countdown.

While in the UK, the Radio Driver continued as a club DJ, online radio broadcaster and host at many functions, especially those involving Zimbabweans in that country.

Joe Hussein, a former Radio 3 (now Power FM) DJ, tweeted that his former colleague, PJ, had been unwell for some time following a triple heart bypass several years ago.

PJ had been hospitalised since last November, Hussein tweeted.

