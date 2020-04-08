UK pledges further US$44 million to scale up COVID-19 fight

The UK government through the Department for International Development (DFID) is working to rapidly reorganise and scale-up aid programmes on the COVID19 response in Zimbabwe by supporting partners with £35.4 million (US$43.6 million).

By Phyllis Mbanje

The funds will go towards provision of medical supplies, infection prevention and control, broadcast messaging, child support, psycho-social support for front-line workers, WASH facilities and humanitarian aid to help mitigate the crisis on the poorest and most vulnerable across the country.

Head of DFID Zimbabwe, Cate Turton said, ”We are working with our partners to rapidly reorganise and scale-up our UK Aid programmes to support the COVID-19 response in Zimbabwe and urge others to as well.

“Our priority is to reach the most vulnerable communities and those most in need and to also reduce the risk and impact of COVID19. I’d like to say a huge thanks to our partners and especially front-line humanitarian workers who continue to deliver despite facing many challenges. We urge all actors to abide by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence,”said Turton.

Through its humanitarian programme the UK is currently supporting 570,000 beneficiaries throughout Zimbabwe and has vowed to continue to provide emergency humanitarian aid and cash transfers to the poorest and most vulnerable communities in the country.

They will also ensure the safety of their beneficiaries by increasing distribution points in order to minimise large gatherings and adhering to good hygiene practices and social distancing rules.

All UK Aid money in Zimbabwe is channelled through trusted partners like UNICEF, WHO, UNDP and WFP.

TheUK government continues to monitor the situation closely and urgently looking at what further support to provide through its partners on the ground.

The UK is committed to fighting COVID-19 not only at home in the UK but across the world.

So far the UK has pledged £544 million to support vaccine and treatments research, protecting fragile economies and helping organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF to slow the spread of the disease.