Theatre will never die: Moyo

VICTORY Siyanqoba director Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo yesterday said theatre was not dead and they would be back to reconnect with their audiences after the current lockdown imposed on the country following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Moyo, who is also a poet and cultural activist, said the 35-day lockdown imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of the country’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve should not make entertainers rusty.

This followed concerns expressed by musicians that they could no longer produce music even to raise awareness on COVID-19 due to the constriction of movement outside the essential services.

“Now because musicians are locked down and can’t compose any songs, I felt theatre colleagues need an awakening not to rest and rust but to be creative during this period by perfecting their art and writing scripts,” he said.

“The post-COVID-19 world will need more adventurous stories and relief remedies. Theatre will serenade the people once again.”

Moyo said the outbreak was just a temporary distraction and they would soon release more works.

“COVID-19 is not here to stay; our creativity is not on lockdown. People need to stay home and stop spreading lies. Instead, start creative writing from home until it (COVID-19) is gone,” he said.

He, however, said he missed his trade, which allowed him to interact with industry colleagues.

“I am seeing a social information and live entertainment gap. When lockdown came, we were in a creative process of our joint collaboration production between Victory Siyanqoba and Bolamba Culture Birds,” he said.

Moyo said he was looking forward to a safe and alert world where creativity should never be lockdown again.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw