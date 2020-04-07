St Anne’s COVID-19 centre to run 3 months

St Anne’s Hospital COVID-19 Response Centre (Sacrec), with a capacity of 100 beds, will open its doors to the public this month after the institution and trustees of Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe signed a joint venture agreement on Saturday.

By staff reporter

In a statement, the institution said they had agreed on an initial operating period of three months, which was subject to extension.

St Anne’s said the hospital would cater for everyone regardless of public stature, healthcare personnel who were dealing with COVID-19 patients as well as intensive care and high dependency patients.

Sacrec is run by a seven-member management board led by businessman Nigel Chanakira and will be working in consultation with the Health ministry.