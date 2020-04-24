Peace Makaha seeks redemption

MANICA Diamonds full-back Peace Makaha is determined to bounce back to his best this season after struggling for game time due to a dip in form last term.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Makaha dumped Dynamos at the end of the 2018 season to join a star-studded Manica Diamonds battalion that was assembled by Luke Masomere, who was later replaced by Johannes Nhumwa.

The promising defender was coming from a sterling season at Dynamos where he had narrowly missed a slot on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

However, under Nhumwa, the player was reduced to a bench-warmer together with a number of players who were brought by Masomere.

In an interview with the NewsDay Weekender Sport yesterday, Makaha declared that he would redeem himself in the 2020 season, which however, is uncertain due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“Going into 2020, my target is to play to the best of my abilities. I hope to bounce back and get more game time compared to last season. Hopefully, it is redemption time for me,” he said.

“Last season, was indifferent because of a number of reasons, but I am working hard to rectify what was affecting me.

“What is past is past. I am now looking forward to what is ahead and I want to improve and bring good results for the club,” Makaha said.

A number of players also found the going tough at Manica Diamonds.

Speedy winger Marshal Mudehwe also struggled for game time as he was affected mainly by injuries.

Nomadic forward Wisdom Mutasa also failed to spark at the Eastern Region side and has since joined Bulawayo Chiefs where he is seeking a new birth.

Tafadzwa Dube also dumped them to join TelOne while Partson Jaure rejoined his boyhood club Dynamos.

The impressive pair of Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala were snatched by FC Platinum where they have already established themselves as vital cogs of the team.

