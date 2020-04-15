Nyikadzino geared for tough fight

SHEASHAM gaffer John Nyikadzino is expecting a tough season in the Central Region Soccer League where he is set to face off with revered coaches Rahman Gumbo and Moses Chunga, who are holding fort at TelOne and Chapungu, respectively.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Gumbo and Chunga are well-decorated coaches, who boast of vast experience having won titles in the topflight, however, Nyikadzino is not reading much into their past achievements.

“I take nothing away from those guys (Gumbo and Chunga), they are seasoned coaches,” Nyikadzino said.

“I am expecting a tough season this year and I guess they are also expecting a tough season.”

Sheasham narrowly missed the promotion ticket last season, after faltering on the season finale following a riveting championship dogfight.

Whahwa were the eventual winners.

The former Chapungu gaffer believes he has assembled a squad strong enough to give any opposition in the league a good run for their money.

“I can say as a coach you are never satisfied with your team until they achieve the set objectives.

“Overally, I will say we are a better side than we were last year in as far as playing personnel is concerned.

“We have quite a number of experienced players in our current squad. I am confident and I believe in the boys, I can only say we are prepared to play against any opposition in our league,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chapungu are still harbouring hopes of returning to the topflight pending conclusion of the Herentals case after the Harare-based side was expelled from the topflight, but have since appealed to Zifa.

