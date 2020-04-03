Norton MP launches COVID-19 isolation centre

Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has set up a coronavirus isolation centre in his constituency to fight the deadly pandemic that has claimed over 40 000 lives globally.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mliswa also launched a COVID-19 taskforce for disaster preparedness and donated US$1 000 towards the purchase of essential products and equipment to galvanise the constituency’s state of preparedness.

The Norton Town Council has also offered Katanga Vocational Training Centre and a secondary school premises as isolation centres for COVID-19 screening.

“Pursuant to my earlier communication to you all and correspondence to Norton Town Council (NTC) regarding the potential threat of COVID-19, I am pleased to update you that NTC has been extremely forthcoming,” Mliswa said to members of the taskforce.

“The taskforce has already identified an isolation centre at the Norton Vocational Training Centre in Katanga and a secondary school in Katanga as a possible back-up facility.”

The 14-member taskforce would be responsible for observing the situation and managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the constituency.

The independent legislator said due to the lockdown, the team will communicate electronically and look forward to mobilising resources to channel towards equipping the identified screening and treatment sites.