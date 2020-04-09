No movement of people, vehicle during Easter: Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned people and motorists against moving out of their residence during this Easter holiday, saying no movement of people or vehicles will be allowed on the country’s roads except those exempted.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said people must observe the lockdown rules pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The police are urging all Zimbabweans to observe Easter holiday while at home with a view of containing the spread of COVID-19 virus,” he said.

“No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country’s roads, except those with exemptions. Those with exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing the privilege.”

Nyathi said there was a surge of motor vehicles parked in Harare’s central business district, threatening to impound those vehicles and arrest the culprits.

The police said it had so far arrested 2 885 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules.

