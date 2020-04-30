NGZ in open call for exhibition

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo has made an open call for visual artists to take part in an exhibition dubbed Art-Inescapable: Unable to be Avoided, which is curated online, to develop cutting edge art-making in digital still and video.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NGZ assistant curator for Bulawayo, Clifford Zulu told NewsDay Life & Style that creative presentations over the last decade have steadily progressed towards digital technologies.

“After some initial resistance from practitioners and consumers, the inevitability and vitality of digital expression in cultural institutions is no longer in doubt. In fact, digital technologies are now a central element of many galleries’ growth plans,” he said.

“Contextually, the advent of COVID-19 has invigorated the gallery to heighten the pace of digital creative expression.”

Zulu said the exhibition would be accessible through the NGZ Bulawayo website and social media platforms in June.

“The exhibition will also be broadcast during special screenings and events in collaboration with partner institutions nationally,” he said.

“Zimbabwean artists that specifically make use of digital technologies in their work are invited to apply. We are looking for short, non-narrative videos implementing the universal language of image and sound, with no text or dialogue.”

Zulu however said documentaries of artworks and installations were not eligible while artists interested in submitting their work should upload their video on Vimeo and e-mail the link and password, together with their current CV, to the organisers.

“If images are used whose copyright belongs to other artists or sources, explicit authorisation must be obtained prior to application,” he said.

Zulu said the submitted artworks must reflect the theme of the exhibition or be in dialogue with the related topics.

“Submitted artworks may have sound components (artist to provide) and should not contain subtitles. Each participant can send up to three artworks for the exhibition.

“The selection criteria will include proficiency in modern visual art language techniques, high quality and aesthetic value of the artwork,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw