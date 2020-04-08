Needy people to get $200 lockdown cushion

GOVERNMENT has approved a paltry $200 once-off cushioning allowance for needy people on the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare database to cover their needs during the 21-day national lockdown period, NewsDay has learnt.

BY MOSES MATENGA

This was announced yesterday by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima in a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare.

He said the facility would benefit at least one million people, with beneficiaries receiving their money via OneMoney wallet, a mobile money transfer platform operated by mobile network operator, NetOne.

“We are taking those really disadvantaged as a result of the lockdown, especially in urban areas. Our target is one million,” he said.

“It will be $200 per individual, so if there are four people at a particular household, they will get $800.”

Mavima said government was also negotiating the use of Telecash and EcoCash platforms for the transactions.

Mavima said homeless people in Harare were now being housed in different facilities that include Jamaica Inn, Mt Hampden and Beatrice Centre.

“We have 163 people at Mt Hampden, including males taken from the streets. We have 20 people at Jamaica Inn, with 14 of them being women and six children,” he said.

Mavima added that 59 others were being housed at Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, but would soon be moved to another facility since there was no water at the centre.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government would leave no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19, but admitted it was not rosy as “we are in a war-like situation”.