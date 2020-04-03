Nakamba linked with Villa exit

TURKISH Super Lig title contenders Trabzonspor are reportedly after the signature of Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the next transfer window.

BY Fortune Mbele

A media outlet in Turkey, Sabah, on Tuesday claimed Trabzonspor wanted Nakamba to replace former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Mikel is reported to have mutually agreed to terminate his £5 million contract with Trabzonspor last month after the Turkish Super Lig continued to play amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Nigerian fled back to the United Kingdom with his family.

The Turkish Super Lig continued with action behind closed doors after most European leagues had suspended play, only to postpone the programme on March 19.

A report in Sabah on Tuesday read: “The new candidate number six in Trabzonspor is Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa. After the departure of Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor followed six stars for the next season, Marvelous Nakamba, star player of Aston Villa.

Trabzonspor accelerated the transfer of the next season in the meantime given to the Super Lig . . . Bordeaux-Blues are looking at the number six after the Nigerian football player Obi Mikel left the team . . .”

Birminghammail in England amplified the story from Turkey on Wednesday saying the 26-year-old Warriors midfielder is linked with a shock move Trabzonspor.

“Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with a shock exit from Aston Villa. According to reports in Turkey, the 26-year-old is a target for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor. He is the third Villa player to be linked with a move to Turkey by the Press there, with Mbwana Samatta (Galatasaray) and Trezeguet (Besiktas) said to be interesting clubs over there,” Birminghammail said.

Nakamba was signed by Birmingham-based Aston Villa from Belgium’s Club Brugge in a £12 million deal, becoming the fourth Zimbabwean player to feature in the English Premier League after Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

Nakamba made 21 appearances for Aston Villa in the current EPL season before it was suspended.

Trabzonspor rule the roost in the Turkish Super Lig which also has Yeni Malatyaspor, home to Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe.