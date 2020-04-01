Nakamba feels safe

MARVELOUS Nakamba says he is well amid reports that the Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder could have been exposed to people infected with the coronavirus.

BY HENRY MHARA

The midfielder could have been exposed to the virus by three Leicester City players who have since gone into self-isolation after showing symptoms of the deadly bug some few days after playing Villa in a Premier League match.

To compound the fears, Nakamba’s teammate and Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina last week confessed that he was self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

However, Nakamba, told NewsDaySport from Birmingham that he has not experienced any symptoms.

He also amplified calls for Zimbabweans to heed the government advice to stay indoors to minimize the spread of the virus.

“I’m keeping safe and following the procedure from the authorities and the people guiding us,” Nakamba said.

“Hopefully people back home are keeping safe,” he added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week ordered a three-week national lockdown which took effect on Monday where the general population has been asked to stay indoors in efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Eight people have tested positive for the disease with one fatality.

Globally, over half a million have been infected by the virus and nearly 40 000 people have died.

The rapid spread has prompted the suspension of almost all sporting events around the world, including the Premier League as players were asked to stay at home.

Nakamba remains in Birmingham observing the strict protocols to help stem the spread of the virus. He is training alone at home.

He said the Villa players were given individual training programmes to follow at home.

Reina said he could have contracted the virus despite not being tested.

The former Liverpool stopper on loan to Villa from AC Milan has also pleaded with the public to obey self-isolation restrictions regarding the coronavirus.

“Last week it was my turn to go through the bug,” he told Spanish radio station, Cope.

“It has been a different week of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me.

“Here tests are not conducted unless you are (in a) very bad (state). Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.

“We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70-metres-squared apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength.”

“Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really. Everyone’s wellbeing goes above anything else,” he said.

“I don’t know if we will play again this season. We have to be careful when talking about dates or deadlines. I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.

“There’s no point in playing without fans. People have to enjoy it. We feel more fulfilled with fans. Beyond that, whatever is healthier and safer will be done,” the 37-year-old Spanish said.

The EPL remains suspended until at least April 30 due to the outbreak.